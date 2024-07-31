First Lady appeals for protest suspension, says Tinubu working to restore stability

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to shelve the planned protests scheduled for 1-14 August, assuring them that the current administration has been working tirelessly to get the country back on its feet.

She made the appeal at a meeting with governors’ wives at the State House, where she outlined the Renewed Hope Initiative’s (RHI) upcoming activities and collaborations with relevant ministries, departments, and agencies.

According to Mrs. Tinubu, Nigeria’s respect within the international community is higher than in the past, stressing the growing interest in legitimate business opportunities in the country. She noted that international partners are eager to engage with Nigerians, which could lead to job creation.

The First Lady urged the youth to be proactive and innovative in seizing these opportunities, highlighting the importance of creativity and engagement in driving economic growth.

“This government has been working day and night to make sure that this country is put back on its feet. What Nigerians don’t know is that… you see the respect we have now as Nigerians in [the] international community is higher than what we’ve had in the past,” she said.

“People want to do business with Nigeria legitimately now because they know all cards are on the table. And that will create jobs. So our youth should try to engage themselves, be creative, and do more.”

Mrs. Tinubu expressed concern over the lingering effects of the #EndSARS protests, emphasising that many people were yet to recover. She urged the youth to be proactive and creative, stating that opportunities abound, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic when many thrived by producing sanitisers and other essential goods. She called for increased engagement and innovation among young Nigerians to harness these opportunities for economic growth.

“Lagos has not recovered from ENDSARS and it saddens our hearts. And what people don’t realise is that when we’re drumming for things like that, we don’t know the backlash and what will happen after,” she said.

“So everybody has to be creative, our youth have to be seen doing something, nobody’s going to even encourage and put money into the pocket of somebody who’s not doing anything.”

Highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit shown during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “There are so many opportunities in Nigeria. People made money during COVID. Lots of money just by making sanitisers, creating different things that people used at that time. The opportunities are there; it is not what it used to be. People have to reach out. And there are things that we’ve done before.”

Mrs. Tinubu also called for increased youth involvement in agriculture as part of RHI. She emphasised the importance of cultivating a culture of farming among young Nigerians, stating, “You can grow what you eat. We’re taking this to the young people now so they can embrace this culture.”

She shared her personal connection to gardening, recalling her childhood experiences with school farms and her love for fresh scent leaves and lemongrass. “Why do I want to do the Young Farmers Club? It’s about instilling these values early,” she explained.

To support small businesses, the First Lady said her pet project, RHI, has given grants of N50,000 to petty traders. “It’s not a loan, just to help small businesses,” she said.

She again appealed for unity and cooperation to ensure a better future for all Nigerians.

“I will appeal to them to be patient; we didn’t come here playing. We came here to work because, for one, I know we will leave this place one day and I want to leave a Nigeria that will not be a burden to me. I’ll be much older and I want to make sure that I take my rest in a very conducive and nice atmosphere. And that’s what we’re doing,” Mrs. Tinubu said.

“If they’re trying to be disruptive, then it is left between them and the law. But I pray that they would reconsider and not make life difficult for those who are still having quite a challenging life. And that’s why we’re putting money into the hands of petty traders, giving them a grant of N50,000. It’s not a loan, just to help small businesses. We’ve done that in the past and I see how well it goes. They shouldn’t deprive all those people that depend on their daily living and then try to obstruct that.

“So, I appeal to them and I pray they’ll see reason.”

During a meeting with the wives of Nigeria’s state governors, the First Lady called for a minute’s silence in honour of the late music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, saying she was very supportive of all her initiatives and noting that she will be sorely missed.

Mrs. Tinubu outlined the upcoming activities and collaborations of RHI across various sectors. She expressed gratitude to the governors’ wives for their contributions to RHI’s success in their respective states, emphasizing that their dedication and hard work have been instrumental.

Tinubu highlighted RHI’s collaborations with government agencies and international organizations in the areas of education, health, agriculture, and economic empowerment. These partnerships include working with the Federal Ministries of Education, Health, and Agriculture, as well as agencies like UBEC, TETFUND, NPHCDA, and AUDA-NEPAD.

She also announced the upcoming unveiling of 200 awardees under the AUDA-NEPAD/RHI Scholarship Programme and the launch of the RHI Women Economic Empowerment Programme for Petty Traders, which will provide N50,000 grants to 1,000 women in each state and the FCT.

Other initiatives discussed include the One Nigeria Unity Fabric competition, where a winner has been picked, and production of the winning design into fabrics has begun in earnest with textile manufacturers in Kano and Lagos.

She also touched on the “Every Home a Garden Competition”, the Ministry of Agriculture Support Programme for Women and Young Farmers, and various training programmes in partnership with Huawei and NITDA.

The First Lady emphasized the importance of the governors’ wives’ support in their roles as Stop TB Champions and the training of frontline health workers. She also mentioned plans for new sites for Alternative High Schools for Girls and the distribution of clothing and toys to states and the FCT.

Mrs. Tinubu expressed her gratitude for the public-spirited individuals who have supported RHI’s cause and looked forward to robust discussions during the closed-door session, as they work together to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration in creating a better life for all families.