By Merit Ibe

Business Unit Director and Digital Transformation Champion at mediaReach OMD Nigeria, Emmanuel Adediran, has urged brands and consumers to reset their approach, focusing on value creation, collaboration, and commitment to both brands and consumers for

Adediran, who made the remarks at the Brand Handlers Summit and Awards,in Lagos, also urged the industry to embrace integrity, digital innovation, and talent development to unlock sustainable brand growth in Nigeria.

Speaking to industry leaders, marketing professionals, and brand custodians, Adediran emphasized that “Nigeria stands at the threshold of becoming Africa’s growth epicenter. To realize this potential, we must reset our approach, focusing on value creation, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to both brands and consumers.”

Reflecting on the resilience of brands navigating economic headwinds and shifting consumer behaviors, Adediran stated: “Every brand that has weathered these challenging times deserves recognition. Yet, as we look ahead, we must address the realities of subdued consumer confidence, fragmented attention, and the urgent need for renewed trust.”

In his keynote, Adediran outlined eight actionable strategies, with case studies, to drive the next phase of brand growth in Nigeria. Which include integrity and Quality. He said: “In today’s digital age, integrity is non-negotiable. Brands must double down on quality and authenticity to regain consumer trust.

“Embrace digital transformation and AI.”

He highlighted the untapped potential of AI in Nigeria, urging brands to leverage digital tools for sharper insights and operational efficiency.

“At mediaReach OMD, we are proud to be among Nigeria’s first AI-powered agencies, using technology to deliver superior outcomes.”

He called for industry-wide data sharing and cooperative innovation, noting, when we grow the pie, everyone benefits.

“Brands must address uniquely Nigerian challenges such as financial inclusion and logistics through innovation, gaining a competitive edge.

“Brands must move beyond limited metrics to more holistic KPIs that reflect the realities of the market today like ‘share-of-hearts’ or ‘cultural equity’ and focus on building emotional connections and engaging communities,” Adediran said.

He argued that the siloed approach of focusing heavily on performance marketing alone is counterproductive for long-term marketing ROI and stressed the importance of integrating brand-building with performance marketing in a synergistic manner to transform vision into tangible value.