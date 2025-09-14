From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has disclosed that 130 kilometres of the Kebbi corridor of the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway would be completed by the end of next year.

Umahi stated this during a project inspection visit to the construction site in Gulumbe town, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

“This is the single largest project in the country, valued at over N1.8 trillion. A project of such magnitude is taking place in the North-West alone.

“The people of the North should appreciate President Bola Tinubu as a leader who keeps his promises. This project was first conceived 47 years ago under the administration of the late President Shehu Shagari, but no other leader has attempted to bring it to reality until now,” he said.

The Minister commended President Tinubu for actualizing the long-awaited dream, noting that the promise made before the 2023 general elections was now being fulfilled.

“The President is scheduled to visit in May 2026, by which time at least 50 kilometers of the road will be completed. By the end of 2026, we expect to have completed 130 kilometers,” he added.

He also revealed that President Tinubu had fully approved and released funds for compensation to individuals and communities whose lands were acquired for the project.

“However, payments will only be made after beneficiaries open bank accounts, as the Federal Government wants proper tracking of all compensation,” he clarified.

The Minister further disclosed that eight Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) had been engaged to defend the project against any legal opposition.

He equally commended Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State for his investment in security and agriculture, stating that the governor had provided logistics and security personnel to safeguard the project.

“We are grateful to all the security agencies, the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), and heads of security services for their invaluable support, without which the Renewed Hope Agenda could not succeed,” Umahi said.

In his remark,the Minister of State for Works, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, described President Tinubu’s vision and commitment as a demonstration of leadership beyond rhetoric.

“President Tinubu has shown the foresight to make this project a reality not just for the North-West, but for the entire country. The road will link Illela International Market and unlock massive business opportunities along the corridor.

“With a stretch of about 1,000 kilometers connecting Nigeria to Mali, Togo, and other neighbouring countries, this is going to be a game changer,” he stated.

He praised Umahi for his dedication to driving the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.