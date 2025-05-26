From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The federal government has set up a committee to inspect, assess, and ascertain the cost of completing the 753 housing units confiscated from the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Inaugurating the 12-member committee today, in Abuja, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, charged the members to also conduct a thorough structural and integrity test of the buildings and ascertain the number and status of the housing units.

Other charges include: to evaluate the value of existing work done through proper surveying and market valuation; to assess the cost of completing internal roads, power, water, security infrastructure, and public amenities; to develop standardised architectural and finishing guides for consistency and quality assurance; to propose a clear, transparent, and inclusive strategy for the disposal and allocation of the housing units to Nigerians, special government needs based on affordability, equity, and public access through the Renewed Hope Housing Portal; to design a robust communication and public engagement plan that builds public confidence; and to ensure inter-agency co-ordination with stakeholders like Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), and utility providers, while submitting a preliminary report within four weeks from today.

“It is with a deep sense of duty and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that I welcome you all to this important occasion—the formal inauguration of the Ministerial Committee on the Technical Assessment, Completion Planning, and Disposal Strategy for the 753-unit Housing Estate located at the Cadastral Zone of the Federal Capital Territory,” the Minister stated.

He explained that the committee was constituted based on the vision of the president and the housing reform drive of the ministry to ensure that the recovered property is quickly transformed into liveable, secure, and affordable homes for the benefit of Nigerians.

According to the minister, the high-level ministerial committee was carefully approved and constituted to comprise management staff and strategic officers, drawn from key departments of the ministry to ensure bringing to bear the highest level of technical competence, integrity and urgency.

“Your selection is a testament to the confidence the ministry has in your capacity to drive this initiative with the seriousness and efficiency it demands,” he said.

In a statement, Dangiwa said to the committee: “Nigerians are watching, and they want to see results. They want to see homes completed and allocated transparently. They want to see the government working for them,” he said.

He charged the committee to approach the assignment with urgency, dedication, and integrity and work as a team to eliminate bureaucracy.

In his remarks, Minister of State, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, pointed out the need for the committee to have powers to co-opt some members to assist them, given the huge task ahead of them and the four-week timeline.

Also, in his remarks and vote of thanks, the chairman of the committee, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, stated that the committee has been tasked with ensuring that the recovered estate undergoes a thorough technical assessment, is strategically completed, and is disposed of, in a transparent and cost-effective manner, aligned with national housing delivery objectives.

Other members include:

Mr Funso Alabi, Director, Office of the Permanent Secretary – Alternate Chairman;

Temitope Pemi, Director, Public Building and Housing Development – Secretary;

Collins Alabi, Director, Lands and Housing Development – member;

Engineer Hikmat Toyin Aderibigbe, Director, Engineering Services – member;

Margaret Ojewemimo Adejobi, Director, Urban and Regional Planning – member;

Okobiah Koriotaa Boyton, Director, Procurement – member;

Ibechille Christopher Egwudale, Director, Federal Public Asset Maintenance (FPAM) – member;

Mr Osondu Peter, Director, Finance & Accounts – member;

Mr Haiba Badamasi, Director, Press & Public Relations – member;

Mr Sanusi Dangiwa (Special Project Monitoring) to the minister – member;

Kabir Dutse, Special Assistant, Technical to the Minister of State – member.