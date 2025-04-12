…Mourns APC chieftain who died in kidnappers’ den

The Ife Development Board (IDB) has called on the Federal Government to review and re-strategize its fight against kidnappers, bandits and terrorists towards strengthening the security architecture of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the board’s President, Gbenga Adefaye, a former President, Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), and ex-Managing Editor/Chief Executive Officer, Vanguard Newspapers, on the death, in the hands of kidnappers, of the Director of Administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Chairman, Ife Central Local Government Area of Osun State, Kunle Adeniji.

According to him, Adeniji’s death was a stark reminder of the embarrassing security challenges facing the country and the imperative need for the nation’s leadership to urgently review and re-strategize its fight against kidnappers, bandits and other terrorists who appear bent on bringing Nigeria to her knees.”

Adefaye, the current Provost of Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos, also called on the security agencies to fish out Adeniji’s killers and make them face the full consequences of their evil deeds.

He stated that the IDB was saddened by the news of the tragic death of Adeniji, who he described as a dedicated public servant and community leader before he was kidnapped and killed by kidnappers in their den.

Adefaye stated that just like members of Adeniji’s family, friends and associates, the IDB had hoped with silent prayers that he would finally regain his freedom and return home after his harrowing experience in the hands of his abductors.

“But alas, we were only met with the truly devastating news of his death today. This indeed is a dark day in the annals of our community,” he said.

Adefaye stated that as a mark of respect and tribute to the deceased’s remarkable contributions to the advancement of Ife, the IDB has declared a three-day mourning period for him, starting today.

He continued: “Consequently, the Board will suspend all activities and engagements during the period. As we mourn his shocking and heart-breaking death, we proudly remember his legacy of service, leadership and dedication to community and national development.”