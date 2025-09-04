From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday, September 4, officially flagged off the second phase of the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative (RHEI 2), with 41,307 Nigerians set to benefit from skills training, starter packs, and access to loans.

The ceremony, held at the new corporate headquarters of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Gudu, Abuja, marked the first major official activity in the building since it was allocated to the agency in 2019.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, who delivered the keynote address, described the flag-off as a bold declaration of intent by the Tinubu administration to tackle unemployment and poverty.

According to him, a minimum of four persons will be trained from each of Nigeria’s 8,809 electoral wards, covering over 30 skill areas such as ICT, renewable energy, agriculture, creative industries, and other trades aligned to modern market needs.

“This translates to 41,307 households uplifted, 41,307 futures restored, and 41,307 seeds of prosperity planted in every corner of the federation,” Akume said.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, who performed the official flag-off, said the initiative was both historic and symbolic. He noted that it was not only the first major programme to be launched at the NDE’s new headquarters but also signifies the government’s commitment to creating mass employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Dingyadi recalled that under the first phase of RHEI in 2024, a total of 33,692 Nigerians were trained in demand-driven skills across ICT, entrepreneurship, technical trades, agriculture, and public works, with many resettled through starter packs and soft loans.

“The second phase we are flagging off today is a direct response to the lessons of Phase One. This is about ensuring our young people, women, and vulnerable groups are not just trained but also resettled into sustainable ventures that will grow our economy,” the Minister said.

In her remarks, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, said the initiative is not just a job creation programme but a national movement to restore dignity, unlock potential, and forge a more prosperous future for all Nigerians.

Onyejeocha urged participants to take advantage of the training and become job creators in their communities, while calling on state governments, the private sector, and civil society organisations to deepen collaboration with the NDE.

Earlier, NDE Director-General, Silas Agara, said the online registration portal for the programme was launched in July to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the selection process.

Agara assured that the agency will continue to innovate and expand opportunities to reduce unemployment nationwide.

Over 400,000 Nigerians had applied for the 41,307 slots in the scheme when the registration portal was opened in July. The DG disclosed that the figure was increased from 27,000 following support from development partners.