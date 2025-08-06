The federal government has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rainfall over a five-day period which may result in flooding across 19 states and 76 locations.

The nationwide alert was issued on Tuesday by the National Flood Early Warning Systems Centre of the Federal Ministry of Environment.

The centre urged stakeholders and residents to take urgent precautionary measures following devastating floods that swept through Ogun and Gombe states on Tuesday.

Lagos, Plateau, Anambra, and Delta were other states affected by the natural disaster.

The centre disclosed that the affected areas are expected to experience rainfall likely to cause flooding from August 5 to August 9, 2025.

The states and locations are Akwa-Ibom (Edor, Eket, Ikom, Oron, Upenekang); Bauchi (Tafawa-Balewa, Azare, Jama’are, Kari, Misau, Jama’a); Ebonyi (Abakaliki, Echara, Ezilo); Cross-River (Ogoja Edor, Obubra); Nasarawa (Keana, Keffi, Wamba); Benue (Agaku, Buruku, Gboko, Igumale, Ito, Katsina-Ala, Ugba, Vande-Ikya); Kaduna (Jaji, Kafancha, Birnin-Gwari, Zaria) and Katsina (Bindawa, Bakori, Daura, Funtua).

Others are Kebbi (Bagudo, Birnin-Kebbi, Bunza, Gwandu, Jega, Kalgo, Kamba, Kangiwa, Shanga, Ribah, Sakaba, Saminaka, Yelwa, Gauri-Banza); Kano (Bebeji, Gezawa, Gwarzo, Kano, Karaye, Tundun-wada, Wudil, Kunchi); Niger (Kontagora, Rijau, Ringim); Plateau (Mangu); Taraba (Donga, Takum); Jigawa (Diginsa, Gumel, Dutse, Gwaram, Hadejia, Miga); Yobe (Machina, Potiskum); Zamfara (Anka); Sokoto (Sokoto, Wamakko); Borno (Biu); and Gombe (Bajoga).