Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, yesterday, drew a similarity between the dedication required in fatherhood and in leadership at a special thanksgiving mass to mark the second year in office of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku to commemorate Father’s Day celebration.

Addressing the congregation at the service which held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Benin City, the governor said “Let me use this opportunity to thank God for a day like this called Father’s Day. It takes courage to be a father. It takes sympathy. I encourage fathers to continue to love their children because children are God’s gifts.”

His address formed a central part of the event, where he took the opportunity to deliver a message that intertwined the significance of Father’s Day with his personal journey and divine calling.

He further elaborated on his conviction that his position is divinely ordained, particularly in the ongoing fight against social ills, expressing profound gratitude.

“I also want to tell you people that God is here. That’s why if it’s somebody with muscles, with strength to fight cultism, I don’t think I would have really been the one. But God has sent me to do that.”

He concluded his remarks by extending thanks to Almighty God, the church, the fathers, and the women present, wishing them all God’s blessings.

Following the Governor’s address, Speaker Agbebaku, representing the members of the House, expressed appreciation for the attendance, particularly acknowledging Governor Okpebholo’s presence despite his demanding schedule, reiterating the legislative arm’s commitment to a strong working relationship with the executive.

“Your Excellency, as a House, we want to work with you. We want to form synergy with you to take Edo to the next level. We are very ready to work with you to make sure our people have the best in Nigerian”, he assured.

Earlier in the service, awards of honour were presented to Governor Okpebholo, alongside Speaker Agbebaku, the Deputy Speaker, and the Majority Leader of the House.