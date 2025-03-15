From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Some former Niger Delta agitators, under the aegis of Concerned Niger Delta Youths, have protested and refuted corruption allegations levelled against the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dennis Otuaro, and Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

Some former agitators, Ben Ebikabowei Victor and Bibopere Ajube, among others, had accused Otuaro and Tompolo of graft in the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

But the Leader of the Amnesty Phase 3, Emma Satu, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, implored the international community to ignore the allegations by Victor and Ajube.

Satu said: “For the sake of clarity, Dr. Dennis Burutu Otuaro, as Amnesty Administrator, has exhibited transparency, accountability, and prudent management of amnesty funds.

“A recent audit of the Amnesty Office showed he has performed creditably since his appointment. The Amnesty Office, which was characterised by unwholesome practices, has now been sanitised. Beneficiaries are paid their monthly stipend regularly and on time, and the core objective of the programme is being achieved.

“To us, this act of desperation by Boyloaf and Shoot-at-Sight, throwing their supposed brothers to the lions to feast on, is not only callous, but evil and wicked, and must be condemned by all right-thinking individuals.

“The international community should note that allegations of crimes against humanity, kidnapping, corruption, misappropriation of funds, and other malpractices, as posited by the protesters, are a figment of the imagination of Ben Ebikabowei Victor (Boyloaf) and Bibopere Ajube (Shoot-at-Sight), fuelled by hatred, jealousy, and desperation.”

He tasked the Federal Government, through the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs, and Inspector General of Police, “to double their efforts towards all peace initiatives in the Niger Delta, while also calling on the international community to give much-needed support to the people of the region, whose means of livelihood, which include rivers, farmlands, and crops, have been destroyed due to oil exploration activities of multinationals.”