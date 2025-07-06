From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of arm-twisting him during his investigation into the alleged money laundering charge relating to the Mambilla power project.

Mamman, who was testifying in a trial-within-trial before Justice James Omotosho of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, told the court that he was under severe pain and discomfort resulting from his ill health during his investigation.

Led in evidence by his lawyer, Femi Atteh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the former minister told the court that he visited the EFCC on Tuesday, February 20, 2025, with his lawyer, Mohammed Ahmed of Pineal Solicitors, who wrote the statement on his behalf due to his ill health.

He claimed, however, that he could not confirm whether the lawyer wrote exactly what he dictated.

He narrated how his request for an adjournment of the investigation, to enable him to be fully fit and sound to volunteer his statement, was refused by an EFCC investigator, identified simply as Shehu.

It was his testimony that the said Shehu bluntly told him that he was the “target” of the whole investigation.

“My Lord, I was in serious pain during the session and was in tears due to my ill health. I requested that they should give me an adjournment of one week to enable me to regain myself before coming back for my statement, but they refused.

“When I reported to the EFCC on that day, I went to the desk of one of the investigators called Shehu, where I complained about my health situation. I even showed him my medical report in pleading with him for a one-week adjournment, but he refused.

“I asked him why, and he told me that I was the target of the investigation,” the defendant told the court.

Speaking under cross-examination by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the defendant maintained that he was not in a position to remember everything that transpired during the investigation.

Justice Omotosho has adjourned the matter until Tuesday, July 15, 2025, for adoption of final written addresses in the trial-within-trial.

Meanwhile, some legal analysts have expressed concern about why some principal actors in the alleged fraud were not charged by the EFCC alongside the former minister in the alleged N33.8bn money laundering allegations.

Specifically, they wondered why the prime suspect, Mustapha Bida, the project accountant of the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power plant projects, and his two assistants, Oladipo Adebowale and Ogunjobi Olusola, Bureau de Change operators and companies, were not charged alongside the minister.

In a related development, the EFCC has filed a fresh criminal charge against the former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and seven others before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, bordering on alleged advance fee fraud to the tune of N31 billion.

Other defendants charged alongside Mamman in the charge marked FCT/CR/375/2025 are Mustapha Abubakar Bida, Joseph Omotayo Adewunmi, Ben Nsikak, Stephen Ojo, Oladipo Adebowale, and Ogunjobi Olusola.

While Joseph Omotayo Adewunmi is a Director, Finance and Accounts, Federal Ministry of Power, Ben Nsikak is a Director, Federal Projects, responsible for deployment of projects, and Stephen Ojo is the Director, Accounts and Financial Management, Federal Ministry of Power.