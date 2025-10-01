Former Arsenal player Stewart Robson believes Liverpool’s Alexander Isak outperforms Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen in terms of striking ability.

Robson commented after Osimhen’s Galatasaray defeated Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Osimhen’s first-half penalty goal handed the hosts a 1-0 win over the Premier League champions at Rams Park.

Speaking after Galatasaray’s win over Liverpool, Robson said that Isak is slightly better than Osimhen.

“So he [Osimhen] is a centre forward that if you look between Isak and him, I still would say Isak is slightly better, but he won’t be far off,” Robson said on ESPN FC.

Osimhen has scored three goals in five games for Galatasaray so far this season.

Isak, meanwhile, has netted just once for the Reds since joining Arne Slot’s side from Newcastle United in the summer.