The Enugu State Government has presented 30 school buses to various science, technical and vocational schools in the state.

This was even as the state governor, Dr Peter Mbah, vowed to overhaul the education system in the state, making it the best in the country.

Presenting the buses to the principals of the schools at an event in Enugu, weekend, Mbah stated that the gesture reflected his administration’s commitment to prioritising education and ensuring the welfare of both staff and students throughout the state.

Assuring quality learning in all the schools, Mbah, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education Innovation, as well as the Director of Exponential Learning, Enugu Smart Green Schools, Dr. Chinyere Onyishi stated that the buses were to aid them in the discharge of their duties, ensuring that distance would no longer be a barrier to their optimal performance.

He maintained that the education sector had witnessed an unprecedented development under his administration, evidenced by its devotion of 33 percent of its budgetary allocations to the sector in two successive fiscal years, with a view to equipping students in the state to compete favourably with their peers in developed countries.

“What is happening in Enugu State is transformational. Today, the educational level has shifted from content memorisation to creativity, critical thinking and problem solving. You can see that everything is revolutionising and Enugu State is taking the lead. Our target is to make sure that our children compete effectively anywhere in the world.

“The buses we are handing over to each of the schools today is to make sure that everything is working well and that distance wouldn’t be a barrier while carrying out your official duties. With these, you can move around and discharge your duties without any problem arising from transportation,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman, Science, Technical and Educational Management Board, Dr. Amaka Ngene, lauded the governor’s efforts in the area of education, which she said, was marked by disruptive innovation, assuring that the board would do its best to ensure that Governor Mbah’s vision was realised, especially in the area of vocational education.

According to her, the board had already given orientation to the principals and drivers on how the buses should be used and the purpose they were meant to serve, adding that they had signed an undertaking to that effect.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank His Excellency for the great work he is doing. He is a man with passion for education, and this is a fraction of the 33 percent that was provided for education in his budget. We are not going to let him and the state down. We shall do everything within our powers to ensure that his dreams regarding education are actualised,” Ngene said.

In their separate appreciation messages, the Chief Supervising Principal, Nsukka Education Zone, Mr. Alumona Sylvester Chukwuemeka, and the Principal of Special Science School, Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area, appreciated the governor for his kind gestures towards the schools, saying that the school buses would help them tremendously in the discharge of their duties.

“We don’t know how to thank the governor for this show of love. His good works are not being felt only in the area of education but in every sector of the state. We give him kudos for this work as this will not only help the staff but will also assist them in the movement of students to perform other educational activities outside the school premises. We are assuring the state that these buses will be used for the purpose they are meant to serve. We will be doing the routine checks and other maintenance to enable the buses serve us better,” they said.