Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s manager, has announced his team’s LaLiga El Clasico lineup to face Barcelona on Sunday evening.

The El Clasico is scheduled for 3.15pm at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Real Madrid enters the contest after defeating Celta Vigo 3-2 in their previous encounter.

The Los Blancos are currently in the second position on the LaLiga table with four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Here is Real Madrid’s squad against Barcelona:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Sergio Mestre.

Defenders: Lucas V., Vallejo, Fran García, Asencio, Youssef and Jacobo.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.

Forwards: Vini Jr, Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim and Víctor Muñoz.