From Kenneth Udeh, Awka

Senator Uche Ekwunife, the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in Anambra State, has strongly condemned the brutal assault on Jennifer Elobor, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), insisting that justice must not end with the arrest of the perpetrators.

In a statement released through her media aide, Tony Ezike, on Wednesday, Ekwunife described the attack as “barbaric and inhumane”, stressing that it amounted to a gross violation of human dignity and fundamental rights.

She warned that no society that upholds justice should allow its youths to be dehumanised under the guise of law enforcement.

The senator, while acknowledging the Anambra State Government’s quick intervention in apprehending the operatives responsible, maintained that prosecution and accountability must follow.

“Justice must go beyond arrests,” she said, emphasising that diligent prosecution would serve as both a deterrent and a reassurance to Nigerian youths that the state is committed to their protection.

Ekwunife further urged security agencies to embark on immediate reorientation of their operatives, stressing professionalism, respect for human rights, and operational restraint.

She recommended the introduction of stronger internal disciplinary measures within security institutions, alongside additional safeguards by both the federal government and the NYSC, to guarantee that corps members can serve without fear of harassment or abuse.

Expressing solidarity with Jennifer Elobor and her family, Ekwunife noted that the attack was not only a personal violation but also “an affront to womanhood and society at large”.

She called on Nigerians to rise against such acts, insisting that national unity and respect for human dignity depend on the collective rejection of abuse by state agents.

The incident has reignited a nationwide debate on the vulnerability of young Nigerians under the NYSC scheme, which has long faced criticism over inadequate protection of corps members in volatile regions. For many, Ekwunife’s intervention highlights the need for structural reforms in Nigeria’s security system and a renewed commitment to safeguarding the rights of those serving their country.