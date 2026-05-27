Eid-el-Kabir: Embrace peace, unity, Fintiri urges Nigerians

By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on Nigerians, particularly the people of the state, to embrace peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence as Muslims across the world celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message issued by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou on wednesday, Governor Fintiri urged residents to rededicate themselves towards making Adamawa a model of peace and stability, stressing that peace remains essential for development and the enjoyment of Allah’s blessings.

The Governor congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the spiritual season and prayed for lasting peace across the country.

“First, I use this opportunity to wish all Muslims a happy Sallah, and all Nigerians peace. But whatever we want for ourselves lies in our hands to achieve, especially as we approach an election year,” he said.

Fintiri noted that Nigerians must work collectively to rescue the country from social vices and other challenges threatening national unity, adding that Eid-el-Kabir offers another opportunity for total submission to the will of Allah.

According to him, citizens must strengthen their relationship with God while also renewing their sense of responsibility towards humanity.

“We must renew our interaction with our fellow human beings and, most essentially, our duties to Allah. We must, therefore, reflect more on the reason for our creation and make moves to be closer to Allah,” the Governor stated.

The Governor further urged leaders and followers alike to uphold the virtues of sacrifice, hope, restoration, and compassion, which he described as the central lessons of Eid-el-Kabir.

Fintiri expressed gratitude to God for preserving peace in Nigeria despite prevailing socio-economic and security challenges, encouraging Nigerians not to lose hope in the future of the country.

“You must remain grateful for many things, peace, love, and well-being. And so long as there is hope, yesterday’s challenges can become history about how we turned things around,” he added.

He stressed that challenges should not define the nation, noting that there is always an opportunity to rebuild and improve society.

“Being alive means there is a possibility to learn from yesterday, improve upon today, and turn around tomorrow. Builders look to tomorrow, and we must be builders in our minds,” he said.

Governor Fintiri reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a better future for the people and called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and optimistic despite current difficulties.

Barka Da Sallah!