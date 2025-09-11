Egbin Power Plc, Nigeria’s largest power generation company, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to education and sustainable community development during its 10th edition of the Egbin Power Scholarship Awards.

The milestone ceremony, held at the Egbin Power Clubhouse, brought together community leaders, parents, teachers, the management team of Egbin Power, and beneficiaries to recognise and reward academic excellence across its host communities.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour, noted that the scholarship scheme, which began a decade ago, has transformed the lives of children in host communities by easing the financial burden on parents while providing opportunities for students to pursue quality education.

“This 10th edition of the Egbin Power Scholarship reaffirms our decade-long commitment to education and community development. By investing in these young scholars, we are not only empowering their future but also strengthening the foundation for sustainable growth in our host communities and Nigeria at large,” he said.

According to Bounour, the Scholarship has grown beyond just being a CSR initiative, into a true symbol of Egbin Power’s deep bond with its host communities. Marking the 10th edition reinforces the shared belief that empowering children through education is the strongest investment in their future and in the collective progress of the community.

“For ten years, the Egbin Power Scholarship has stood as a pillar of our CSR commitment to education and empowerment. We are proud of the impact it has made, and this 10th edition renews our pledge to continue driving initiatives that uplift lives and create lasting value for society”, he noted.

The Egbin Power Scholarship Programme, introduced in 2015, has consistently rewarded pupils and students who demonstrate exceptional academic performance. Beyond financial support, the program includes mentorship and a scholarship bootcamp designed to equip beneficiaries with life skills, discipline, and confidence to excel in their educational journey.