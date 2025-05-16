From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Government has approved the renovation of the burnt Oba market in fulfilment of campaign promises made by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paul Ohonbamu, who announced this shortly after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the governor explained that during the electioneering, Okpebholo promised to rebuild the market which got burnt several years ago.

“Today, Exco has approved the renovation of the entire Oba market, including the burnt areas”, Ohonbamu said, adding that Exco also approved the construction of road to the village of the immediate past governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who he said betrayed his people by failing to construct the road leading to his own village.

He stated that Governor Okpebholo who is leading an all inclusive administration, believes that development must be universal and has therefore approved the construction of the road which is in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

“People from the former governor’s area in Uhunmwonde Local Government came to appeal to Governor Monday Okpebholo to help them repair the road which was abandoned by Obaseki who betrayed his people, leaving the road in bad shape.

“Okpebholo feels development is universal and he approved the construction of the road to ensure the people enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

Ohonbamu also disclosed that 25 percent advance payment was approved for the construction of about eleven roads, including the second flyover bridge at Sapele road, Adesuwa intersection.

He said the approval of the 25 percent will enable contractors embark on the construction of the roads and also the second flyover bridge at Sapele road.

“Exco also approved the construction of EDSTMA office at Sapele road and in order to achieve the dream of food sufficiency in Edo State, Exco also approved fertilizer warehouses across the three Senatorial Districts, with one lot in Irrua, another in Auchi while the third will be in Benin City to boost agricultural activities and aid farmers in the farming season.”

Besides, Ohonbamu also disclosed that Council approved a 100-bed capacity hospital at Uwessan which will service the nursing school being constructed at Udomi, Uwessan in Esan Central Local Government.

“Finally, Exco approved the contract for the construction of Uhie Road, off Sapele Road and also the purchase of furniture and electronics for various MDAs which have already been renovated,” he added.