From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Popular Nigerian socialite E-Money said he has been released following his arrest and subsequent questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

E-Money was arrested at his Omole residence in Lagos on Monday night for allegedly spraying United States dollars, an act which violates the Foreign Exchange Act and is considered Naira abuse and defacing of foreign currencies.

Although several attempts to reach EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale for confirmation were unsuccessful, social media posts from friends and associates have confirmed his release.

E-Money himself posted a video showing him in high spirits, seated like a king in a palace, with the song ‘Thank you for saving me, thank you my Lord’ in the background.

He captioned the post, “No tension, everywhere good, I see all your love and support. God bless you all.”

Fellow socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, also celebrated E-Money’s release on Instagram, writing, “My brother don fall out, To God be the glory.”

Meanwhile, the celebration may be short-lived as investigations into the case are still ongoing, with EFCC indicating that E-Money will be charged in court once the investigations are concluded.