From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The People’s Democratic Party women leader, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, has frowned at the Thursday pronouncement of President Bola Tinubu that there was nothing wrong with a one-party state, saying encouraging such a move was a dangerous slide into dictatorship.

The PDP Women Leader, while reflecting on the response of President Bola Tinubu when the APC National Working Committee gave him an endorsement for a second term, said such a statement was not expected from Tinubu, who himself came into power as a result of a vibrant opposition.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh said a decent democracy requires dissenting voices, watchdogs, and robust debates, without which governance becomes unchecked and dictatorial.

The statement reads in parts:

“In a week when Nigerians longed for a sliver of hope—some sign, however faint, that the country was still functioning—we were met instead with deepening despair.

“While the bitter taste of JAMB’s failure and the pains it dealt to young students still lingered, the country was jolted by the tragic death of a young Nigerian who was fatally struck by a stray bullet fired by a police officer. His only “crime” was that he was on his way to sit for the ongoing WASSCE.

“This week, too, there was news of four Nigerian stowaways who were rescued from the Atlantic Ocean, thrown overboard by the crew of a foreign vessel.

“These young men, desperate to escape Nigeria’s economic hardship, had boarded the ship in secret, seeking better prospects abroad. Their story is just one of many in a country where young people flee in droves—where families struggle to afford a single meal, young girls are forced into prostitution, and boys are lured into internet fraud. Civil servants can barely afford transportation, let alone rent or a dignified livelihood. This is the reality of Nigeria under the APC-led government.

“Amid this storm of national despair, the leaders we entrusted with our future chose to deepen the wounds. The recent wave of defections into the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections is yet another reflection of how deeply the rot has set into the fabric of Nigeria’s political class.

“Criticizing the current administration is often dismissed with derision—critics like us are branded as “wailers.” Yet, the steady stream of governors and politicians abandoning their platforms to join the ruling party is not a testament to good governance, but a symptom of political opportunism and self-preservation. At a time when Nigeria desperately needs strong opposition to hold the government accountable, the rush to the APC suggests otherwise.

“The movement toward a one-party state may be music to the ears of the APC leadership, who have framed it as an endorsement of their governance. But the truth is stark: these defections are not rooted in patriotism or faith in leadership—they are driven by fear, self-interest, and greed. Many of these politicians are simply shielding themselves from accountability, hoping to escape justice for past wrongdoings by aligning with power.

“Yes, in a democracy, political migration is allowed. People have the right to join any party of their choice. But in Nigeria, these shifts are rarely ideological. Instead, they are strategic moves to maintain power, avoid prosecution, and continue feeding off a broken system.

“Encouraging a one-party state under the guise of unity is a dangerous slide into dictatorship. If allowed, it will suffocate our democracy. Mr. President—who himself is a product of vibrant opposition—can hardly resist the temptation. A healthy democracy requires dissent, watchdogs, and robust debates. Without them, governance becomes unchecked, and corruption thrives.

“Those defecting at a time when the nation is burning and crying for rescuers must remember: their children are watching. Many of them are grooming their own offspring for political roles. But the toxic climate they create today will haunt not only the nation but also their own legacies. The law of karma does not forget.

“If the APC had not once stood as a formidable opposition, they would not be in power today. Constructive opposition is vital—it keeps leaders on their toes and fuels progress through competition. Those running to the APC today and turning a blind eye to its failures cannot be the heroes of tomorrow. Nigerians are wise. They know those who are in politics for the good of the masses, and they know those who are in it for selfish interests.

“There is still time before 2027. Time enough to reflect, to course-correct, and to act in the interest of the Nigeria we all claim to love. Let that be our collective goal” . The statement added.