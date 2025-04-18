From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned marketers of industrial and agro- chemicals across the 21 Local Government Areas of Kebbi State not to sell their products to unknown customers.

State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Kebbi State Office, Alhaji Muyideen F. Suleiman made this advise while addressing the marketers of Industrial and Agro -Chemicals, Fertilizers and Pesticides who were converged in Birnin Kebbi for a one day sensitization and awareness on the risks involved in their businesses, organized by the office.

Suleiman, who had enlightened them on the reasons they must be “LISTED” and collect listing certificate from the agency, noted that they must be fully alive to their responsibilities not only to themselves but to the nation at large especially on the safety surrounding the handling of the agro and industrial chemicals.

According to him, “we gathered you here today because you are part of our stakeholders.

These people are marketers of Agro-Chemicals and Industrial chemicals. They are the marketers selling Pesticides, fertilizers, those selling chemicals that could be used to produce fragrances, solvents, hypocrites, caustic soda, tinners, calcium carbide and other chemicals used in producing soaps and cosmetics.

“Mind you, while some people are using these chemicals for productions, we have some people who are marketing it, even those who are producing flavour drinks, they usually use concentrated chemicals from these producers or chemical distributors.

“So, because these set of people hold certain obligations to their customers and NAFDAC also expected certain obligations from them which they must meet, we gathered them for proper guidance and counselling.

“Don’t forget that these chemicals, especially these fertilizers they are selling to the general public contains some dangerous components like ammonia, urea potassium hydroxide, sodium lauryl that other people use for different purposes as cleaning agents, polishing agents among others.

“Apart from the manufacturer usages, some of these chemicals can be used for other things and we have the responsibility to guard them to realize that they don’t have to sell these chemicals to such people, those customers they don’t know.

“So that they would not go and use it for other purposes other than manufacturing purposes of producing genuine household materials”.

Earlier, Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer(ACRO), NAFDAC Kebbi State Office, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Aji who delivered a lecture on Risks and hazards associated with unregulated marketing of chemicals, explained that many of the marketers were not aware that government is regulating their products.

He told them on the need to be wearing protective apparels whenever they are handling the chemicals, storing it in well ventilated stores as well observed rules on mode of protecting the environment from the chemical and risks of the substances to the human’s health.

While speaking on behalf of participants, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Ciroma, the Chairman of Fertilisers Marketers commended the Agency for the sensitization and promised that their members would comply with the regulation on the marketing of their products.