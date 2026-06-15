Trump announces Iran deal, orders reopening of Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he had completed a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The US president said that he had authorised the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and ordered the removal of a US naval blockade in the region.

In a post on X, Trump wrote: “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, linking the Persian Gulf to international markets. Any disruption to shipping through the narrow waterway has historically raised concerns about global energy supplies and oil prices.

However, details of the reported agreement with Iran and the circumstances surrounding the lifting of the naval blockade were not immediately disclosed.