Lakurawa terrorists not moving into Oyo – Police

The Oyo State Police Command said it has conducted a comprehensive forensic analysis and intelligence-based verification that confirmed a viral video alleging the movement of about 300 Lakurawa terrorists into Oyo State as false, misleading, and deliberately crafted to cause fear, panic, and heightened tension among members of the public.

Command spokesman, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Ayanlade said findings from the forensic review revealed that the voice overlay in the circulated video, purportedly credited to one Alhaji Muftau from Kontagora, corresponds with earlier false information previously investigated and debunked by the command.

“Building on this discovery, further intelligence gathered from operatives deployed across border communities, supported by the command’s strengthened early warning and response mechanisms, found no evidence to support the claim contained in the video.

“In addition to these findings, a joint verification process maintained in collaboration with neighbouring police commands independently confirmed that the information is entirely unfounded.

“Investigations also established that the video currently in circulation was neither recorded in Nigeria nor is it a recent occurrence, further reinforcing the conclusion that the content was designed to mislead the public,” the statement reads in part.

In light of these developments, the command warned individuals and groups against the deliberate spread of misinformation capable of undermining public peace and security.

It warned that anyone found disseminating false information intended to incite panic or disrupt public order would be investigated and made to face the full weight of the law.