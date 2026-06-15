Troops arrest high-profile arms trafficker in Plateau

15 June 2026 6:57 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Troops of Operation Enduring Peace on Sunday arrested a dismissed police officer, Inspector Danjuma Yusuf, identified as a suspected high-profile arms trafficker linked to an interstate illegal weapons network in Makera axis, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to a statement, the breakthrough followed credible intelligence on the movement of illicit arms across state lines.

The statement reads, “Acting swiftly, troops of Sector 6, in collaboration with Headquarters Operation Enduring Peace, executed a coordinated intelligence-led operation on Sunday, 14 June 2026.

“The suspect, travelling in a white Peugeot vehicle from Jos South towards the Makera axis in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, was identified, placed under surveillance and intercepted at a military checkpoint in Makera.”

The statement noted that a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two locally fabricated pistols, 167 rounds of 9mm ammunition, three cans of pepper spray and a jack knife.

Other items found in his possession include two mobile phones, two cutlasses, a police staff tag, photographs of the suspect in police uniform, two ATM cards, a National Identification Number (NIN) card and cash amounting to N73,300.

The statement added, “Preliminary findings identified the suspect as Inspector Danjuma Yusuf, formerly of Nigeria Police Force Base 7, Abuja, who had been dismissed from service.

“Further intelligence indicates that the suspect is a key figure in an interstate arms trafficking syndicate, allegedly supplying weapons to criminal elements involved in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“He is currently in the custody of the troops where further interrogation is ongoing to uncover his network, including associates, financiers and supply channels.”

The military said the arrest marks a significant disruption of illegal arms trafficking networks and underscores the effectiveness of ongoing intelligence-driven military operations aimed at curbing the proliferation of illicit weapons.

“The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, remains committed to safeguarding lives and property while sustaining offensive operations against all threats to national security.

“The public is urged to continue providing timely and credible information to support efforts at dismantling criminal networks and restoring lasting peace,” the statement further reads.

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