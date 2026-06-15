World Cup: Amad’s late heroics fire Ivory Coast past Ecuador

Ivory Coast made a winning return to the FIFA World Cup after Amad Diallo struck a dramatic 90th-minute winner to secure a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in their Group E opener in Philadelphia.

The tightly contested encounter looked destined to end goalless until Amad, introduced from the bench, produced a composed finish from Wilfried Singo’s surging run to hand the Elephants all three points.

The result ended Ecuador’s impressive 19-match unbeaten streak, which had stretched for almost two years.

Ecuador will rue several missed opportunities after striking the woodwork three times through John Yeboah, Alan Minda and veteran striker Enner Valencia.

Ivory Coast also came close when Elye Wahi rattled the crossbar early in the second half, while goalkeeper Yahia Fofana delivered crucial saves to preserve a clean sheet.

Amad, who has rediscovered his form on international duty, said the team remains focused on achieving something historic.

“We came here to make history. We still have two more matches ahead of us, and we need to approach them with the same mentality and try to win them.”

The victory gives Ivory Coast early control of their World Cup destiny ahead of a crucial clash against Germany, while Ecuador will seek to revive their campaign against Curaçao.