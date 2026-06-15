World Cup: Sweden crush Tunisia 5-1

Sweden delivered a statement performance to begin their FIFA World Cup campaign, cruising to a commanding 5-1 victory over Tunisia in their Group F opener at Estadio Monterrey on Monday.

The Scandinavian side took control early through Yasin Ayari, who opened the scoring with a stunning strike in the seventh minute before Alexander Isak doubled the advantage after half an hour.

Tunisia briefly threatened a comeback when Omar Rekik pulled a goal back just before half-time, but Sweden returned after the interval with renewed intensity.

Viktor Gyökeres extended Sweden’s lead in the 59th minute before substitute Mattias Svanberg and Ayari added late goals to seal an emphatic victory.

Ayari was the standout performer, scoring twice in an impressive World Cup debut, while Isak finished with a goal and two assists and Gyökeres contributed a goal and an assist.

Sweden’s clinical finishing ultimately made the difference. Although Tunisia enjoyed periods of possession and created opportunities, they lacked composure in the final third and paid heavily for defensive lapses.

The result gives Sweden an early advantage in Group F after Netherlands and Japan shared the points in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

For Tunisia, the defeat leaves little margin for error heading into their next group fixture, while Sweden have immediately established themselves as serious contenders for a place in the knockout rounds.