From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Joe Korka-Waadah, has called on political opponents of former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, not to drag the wife, Dame Judith Amaechi, into their petty politics.

Korka-Waadah, the Executive Director, Compassionate Heart Foundation, Canada, gave the warning when he responded to verbal attack insinuating that the North will not support Amaechi in 2027.

He said detractors who have scores to settle with Amaechi are free to do so without dragging his wife into the matter.

Korka-Waadah advised: “Detractors who have scores to settle with quintessential Amaechi have a choice to do so in desperation for cheap popularity to gain their paymaster’s attention.

“That won’t hurt Amaechi’s nationwide support base in his quest for the people’s mandate to advance his passion to deliver good governance. What is not acceptable is dropping the name of Mrs Amaechi in order to get at the husband.

“Why is it that someone would wake up on the wrong side of his bed to attack a man who has spent all his life changing not only the face of Rivers State as governor, but made a huge difference in the transportation sector as minister?

“Dropping the name of Mrs Amaechi, in order to get at the man, is petty politics that should not be encouraged. Mrs Amaechi has spent her whole adult life working hard to empower people of all races and tribes.

“Where in this world have you heard a thing like that—that it’s wrong to have a successful woman that can support a loving husband? Even before her husband became Rivers Speaker, Lady Amaechi has been in business, industrious.”

Korka-Waadah political management consultant maintained that Amaechi remains an instrument of change, loved across the North, South, East, and West, with evidence of his contributions to nation-building.

He rhetorically asked: “Can he perform? Yes, his integrity has been proven. The man has signalled to run in 2027 with a growing support base. That he’s fortunate to have an accomplished industrialist wife is a bonus advantage his rivals can’t boast of.

“If anyone is afraid of Amaechi, the smear campaign against him and the wife won’t hold water. Those whose interests are threatened, those intimidated by his expression of intent should find another strategy to upstage him. He’s too clean to be shaken by a campaign of calumny.”