By Henry Akubuiro

Dr. Dan Oriade is the author of the new book, Bedrock of Unity in an Ideal Society; IBB: The Misunderstood Patriot, among other books. Oriade, the MD/CEO of Royalbik Concept Ltd, has functioned as a thinker, insurer, and reform advocate. In this inteview, he discusses the content of his new offering, its mission, and the moment behind its release.

You have written a number of books; at what point did you consider it appropriate to use books as a vehicle to air your views?

I believe books are timeless vehicles for shaping thoughts and influencing generations. Around 2007, I made a conscious decision to use writing as my instrument for reform. Spoken words can fade, but written words endure. With my background in insurance, leadership, and development, I saw the power of the pen to document legacies and drive transformation. What began as passion soon became a calling —and a responsibility.

What determines what you write at a particular time? I remember you wrote a book on IBB not too long ago.

Each book is birthed from a societal gap or spiritual conviction. IBB: The Misunderstood Patriot was written to rebalance the conversation around one of Nigeria’s most pivotal leaders. At other times, I write in response to moral crises or cultural shifts. What determines my subject is urgency —when something weighs heavily on my spirit and resonates with national discourse, it becomes my next focus.

Your new book, Love: The Bedrock of Unity and An Ideal Society, is set for public presentation. How is this a roadmap for personal and societal transformation?

It’s a comprehensive framework for rebuilding fractured systems —families, institutions, and nations. We’ve tried technology, policies, and reforms, yet society still crumbles because we’ve ignored the foundation: love. This book calls for a return to intentional, sacrificial love —not as emotion, but as structure and policy. Thanks to support from partners like OM Associates, Fantein Ltd, St. Jacobs Hotel and BlueMart Realty Ltd, we’re extending this message beyond bookshelves to boardrooms, homes, and public platforms.

Love is a popular thread in books, movies, and literature. What different perspective did you bring here?

What I bring is love redefined —love as a leadership ethic, a civic duty, and a tool for nation-building. It is love with accountability, with spine, with structure. This is not romance literature. This is a strategic proposal for transforming society through empathy, justice, discipline and responsibility. It’s love that governs, not just soothes.

What’s your idea of an ideal society? Is it attainable in a society grappling with ethnic untenability?

Yes, it is attainable; but only through shared values and visionary leadership. An ideal society embraces its diversity, prioritizes equity, and builds systems that promote unity. Ethnic tension is not the problem —it’s a symptom of failed leadership and absence of trust. When love becomes our guide —not just tolerance, but genuine affection and respect —ethnic boundaries fade. That is the society I believe in and write about.

There are many biblical references in this book. Are you a pastor?

(Laughs) This is not about being a pastor. One thing that’s quite sure is that, I am a man of faith and a student of Truth. The Bible offers more than spiritual instruction —it provides principles of justice, leadership, compassion, and integrity. I draw from it not from the pulpit, but as a reformer who recognizes the universal application of divine wisdom. And indeed, this book is spiritual, philosophical, and practical —because all three are required for Nation building and transformation.

Would you say love is less common today, and why?

Unfortunately, yes. What we have is often performance-based affection —love with conditions, love as leverage. We have embraced self-centeredness over selflessness. Even in leadership and governance, transactional relationships have replaced genuine concern. Love has become weak in the public conscience because we’ve redefined it by convenience rather than commitment. That’s why this message matters now more than ever.

What has attitude got to do with love?

Everything. Love is not just spoken; it’s demonstrated through attitude. A loving person is gracious, patient, fair, and humble. Attitude is love’s true evidence. Without a change in attitude, all policies, doctrines, and education will remain cosmetic. This book challenges us to reflect and realign —because real love begins with the heart’s posture- ATTITUDE.

What inspired this publication?

A burden. I saw a society slipping into deeper division, hate, and suspicion —while everyone blamed external factors. But I knew the problem was internal: the erosion of love. It became clear that we needed to return to first principles. This book was born out of that urgency. I knew the time had come to make love a national conversation —not in poetry, but in practice.

What’s your target audience, and why?

Everyone. But specifically, those who shape the future—leaders, educators, parents, youth, policy-makers, and clergy. These are the influencers of thought and culture. If they can internalize this principle of love as we have it in this book, we will see ripple effects in homes, schools, boardrooms, and government. With partners like Fantein Nigeria Ltd, Konfam FM Radio, St. Jacobs Hotel Ltd, House of Jacob, this message is already finding the amplification it needs. They are all standing firmly behind a message the author describes as “urgently needed for both personal healing and national reform.”

When are you releasing this book?

The book will be presented this Saturday on Saturday, July 5. It will double as the inauguration of MACEF (Male Child Empowerment Foundation) at RCCG, Holiness Model Parish, The Provincial Headquarters Of Lagos Province 64, 5 Ayodele Fanoiki Street Magodo Phase 1, Isheri, Lagos.