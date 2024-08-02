Curfew in Yobe as hoodlums vandalise vehicles, property

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Yobe State government has imposed a curfew following violence in the state capital.

According to the state government, some hoodlums had taken advantage of the protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.

“Therefore, the state government has imposed a 24 hour curfew in Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru,” a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters, Brig Gen Dahiru Abdussallam (retd) said.

Some hoodlums had allegedly vandalized government vehicles during the protest in the state.

Dozens of youths reportedly infiltrated protesters in Potiskun, Yobe commercial hub as the protest got underway and attacked a local government office. Similar crises were reported in Gashua and Nguru as protests snowballed into violence.