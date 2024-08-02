National

Curfew in Yobe as hoodlums vandalise vehicles, property

5 mins ago
2 Less than a minute

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Yobe State government has imposed a curfew following violence in the state capital.

According to the state government, some hoodlums had taken advantage of the protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.

“Therefore, the state government has imposed a 24 hour curfew in Potiskum, Gashua and Nguru,” a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters, Brig Gen Dahiru Abdussallam (retd) said.

Some hoodlums had allegedly vandalized government vehicles during the protest in the state.

Dozens of youths reportedly infiltrated protesters in Potiskun, Yobe commercial hub as the protest got underway and attacked a local government office. Similar crises were reported in Gashua and Nguru as protests snowballed into violence.

Tags
5 mins ago
2 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Activist alleges plot to attack Igbo in Lagos, urges sit-at-home

3 seconds ago

Senator sponsoring Abuja protests -Wike

10 seconds ago

US Embassy, Consulate cancel visa appointments

5 mins ago

Sit-at-home in Lagos amid counter rallies also in Abuja, Katsina

14 mins ago
Back to top button