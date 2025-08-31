…Describes as threat to democratic freedom

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemn the recent directive by the Kaduna State Police Command suspending all unauthorised political gatherings, viewing it as a blatant aberration that contravenes the spirit and letters of the Nigerian Constitution.

National Secretary of the coalition, Peter Ameh, who reacted to the development, cited Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which unequivocally guarantees every citizen the right to assemble freely and associate with others for the protection of their interests, provided such gatherings are peaceful.

In his reaction in a statement he made available to Daily Sun, Ameh noted: “Any attempt to restrict this fundamental freedom under the guise of maintaining order represents a dangerous slide into authoritarianism, undermining the very foundations of our democratic system.”

“In a true democracy, citizens must be allowed to gather peacefully to express their views, engage in political discourse, and hold leaders accountable without fear of repression.

“The Kaduna police’s blanket suspension not only stifles dissent but also erodes public trust in institutions meant to protect rights, not curtail them. This move sets a perilous precedent that could embolden similar actions across the nation, threatening the vibrancy of our multi-party democracy,” he noted.

Reacting further Ameh lamented tha; “If the government is truly sincere in its commitment to justice and security, it must prioritize bringing to book the perpetrators of attacks on opposition politicians in the state.

“Selective enforcement of the law, where assailants roam free while peaceful gatherings are banned, exposes a troubling double standard. We call on the authorities to investigate these incidents thoroughly, ensure accountability, and restore the rule of law without bias.

“We urge the Kaduna State government, the Nigeria Police Force, and relevant stakeholders to immediately rescind this unconstitutional directive and uphold the rights of all citizens. Democracy thrives on freedom, not fear,” he noted.