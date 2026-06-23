…Say incarceratio, a vacation

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the remand of Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), in Kuje Prison, Abuja.

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar, in a short ruling, ordered Sowore to be kept in the prison pending the hearing and determination of his motion for stay of the order for revocation of his bail and bench warrant.

Justice Umar also dismissed Sowore’s earlier application seeking the judge’s recusal from the case on grounds of alleged bias.

The judge, then, adjourned the matter until June 24 for hearing of the application for stay.

The motion for stay was filed by the defendant’s new lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN.

Sowore, also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, arrived at the court in company of members of his group with placards.

Justice Umar had, on June 16, revoked a bail granted to Sowore following his failure to appear in court his trial.

Justice Mohammed Umar, in a ruling on an oral application made by the lawyer to the Department of State Services (DSS), Akinkolu Kehinde, SAN, also issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The DSS is prosecuting Sowore for allegedly making false claims against the person of President Bola Tinubu by referring to him as “a criminal” in a post he made on his “X” and Facebook accounts.

Meanwhile, Sowore reacted to the development, saying he remained undeterred and insisting that imprisonment would neither weaken his resolve nor derail the cause he is pursuing.

He described the case against him as “bogus” and maintained that his legal and political struggles were driven by what he termed the fight for justice and national liberation.

According to him, “Imprisonment has never defeated a just cause, and it never will. My detention is like a vacation.”

Sowore urged his supporters and members of his movement to remain steadfast, stressing the need to stay committed to what he described as a “revolution” aimed at ending oppression, injustice and misrule in the country.

He, however, reaffirmed his determination, declaring: “The struggle continues. Victory is certain.”