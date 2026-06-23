NANS delegation storms TASFUED, demands urgent action on campus security

The National Secretary, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Oladimeji Uthman on Monday led a solidarity and courtesy visitation to the management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, as part of the student body’s unwavering commitment to promoting the welfare, security, and academic advancement of Nigerian students.

According to a statement sent to SunOnline, the national scribe was accompanied by other high-ranking officials on the visit, which formed part of NANS’ continuous engagement with tertiary institutions management across the country to assess the conditions under which students learn and to advocate for sustainable solutions to challenges affecting the academic community.

The statement noted that during the engagement with the university management led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Oladipo, the NANS National Secretary General highlighted several pressing concerns confronting students and members of the university community.

Among these concerns were the growing security challenges around the institution and the deplorable state of the road leading to the university campus.

Uthman noted that while TASFUED is blessed with a serene and conducive academic environment, the deteriorating access road to the institution significantly undermines the aesthetic and functional value of the campus.

He emphasised that the poor road network poses serious risks to students, staff, visitors, and other road users while negatively impacting the institution’s accessibility and development.

In continuation of the fact-finding mission, the NANS delegation proceeded to the Abapawa Police Post, the security formation responsible for the coverage of the university environment.

According to the statement, officers of the station warmly received the delegation and engaged in productive discussions regarding the security architecture surrounding the institution.

The Head of the Police Post extensively sensitised students on their roles in enhancing security within the campus community.

He particularly emphasised the importance of exercising caution in online and physical transactions, warning students against sharing sensitive personal information with unknown individuals and advising them to remain vigilant against emerging criminal activities and fraudulent schemes.

Responding to the presentation, the NANS Secretary General commended the efforts of the officers attached to the post despite operational limitations.

He, however, stressed the urgent need for the upgrading of the Abapawa Police Post to a fully functional Police Divisional Headquarters in view of the strategic importance of the institution, the increasing students population, and the growing security demands within the area.

Consequently, the NANS National Secretariat called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, relevant security agencies, and all concerned stakeholders to take immediate and decisive actions toward strengthening security around the nation’s institutions of learning and improving critical infrastructure serving the university community.

NANS expressed the firm belief that students cannot effectively pursue academic excellence in an environment where their safety is uncertain.

“Equally, the condition of access roads leading to educational institutions reflects the priority accorded to education and human capital development within any nation.

“As the foremost umbrella body representing Nigerian students, NANS remains committed to constructive engagement, strategic advocacy, and collaborative partnerships aimed at ensuring that Nigerian campuses are secure, accessible, and conducive to learning.

“The welfare, security, and educational advancement of Nigerian students shall remain our collective responsibility,” the statement further reads.