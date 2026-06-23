Oriire abduction: DIG promises rescue of school children soon

…As Lagos Loses 7 officers, arrests 204 suspects in 3 months

By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police Force has assured Nigerians that efforts to secure the release of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government,Oyo State are ongoing, even as plans are underway to recruit 40,000 additional personnel to strengthen national security.

Recall that armed men, in June 2026, abducted 39 students and seven teachers during attacks on several schools in Oyo State.

Addressing newsmen on the security situation in the South-West at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, on Monday, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the South-West and ICT, Adegoke Fayoade, assured residents of a massive crackdown on criminal elements in the region.

Fayoade, who was on a working visit to the Lagos State Police Command, disclosed that security agencies were working closely to ensure the safe return of the abducted victims.

Speaking on the abduction, he said rescue operations were ongoing and would be concluded as soon as possible, stressing that the safety of the victims remained the top priority.

“All agencies, including the government, are working very hard, and I can assure you that within the shortest possible time, the children and their teachers will regain their freedom,” he said.

Fayoade further disclosed that the proposed recruitment of 40,000 police personnel is part of broader efforts to enhance manpower, improve operational capacity, and address emerging security challenges across the country.

He noted that the police leadership under the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, is prioritising the welfare, logistics, and motivation of personnel to improve efficiency and service delivery.

“The Nigeria Police Force is also investing heavily in technology, including the development of a central data centre in Abuja to support intelligence sharing and criminal records management across security agencies.

“Officers are currently undergoing training in artificial intelligence to enhance investigative and intelligence-gathering capabilities,” he said.

Fayoade, however, dismissed claims that police tracking operations in Lagos had weakened since the #EndSARS protests, insisting that recent operational successes demonstrate the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing.

Addressing officers and men of the command, the DIG ordered a tougher offensive against armed robbery, cultism, and other violent crimes, warning that criminal elements should find no safe haven in Lagos.

He directed officers to intensify operations against armed robbery, cultism, and other violent crimes while strengthening community policing and inter-agency collaboration to tackle security threats.

Giving an account of his stewardship since assuming office in March 2026, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, said the command had recorded significant breakthroughs in crime-fighting efforts over the past three months.

He disclosed that 204 suspects were arrested, while 60 firearms and 625 rounds of ammunition were recovered during various operations across the state.

According to him, those arrested include armed robbery suspects, cultists, and individuals linked to murder cases, all of whom are undergoing investigation or prosecution.

Fatai, however, lamented the loss of seven police officers who were killed in the line of duty during the period under review, while three others sustained injuries.

Despite the losses, he assured residents that the command would sustain its aggressive anti-crime operations to further enhance security and maintain public safety in the state.

Meanwhile, Fayoade, during a visit to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) in Alausa, underscored the strategic importance of Lagos to national stability, stressing that the security of the state cannot be separated from that of Nigeria as a whole.

“If the security of Lagos is not solid, the security of Nigeria is in trouble,” he said. “But once Lagos remains stable and secure, it contributes significantly to national peace and economic prosperity.”

He expressed confidence in the efforts of the Lagos State Government, the LSSTF and security agencies operating within the state, noting that their collective commitment had helped Lagos stay ahead of many security challenges confronting other parts of the country.

“The security situation in Lagos is stable, but we need to become more scientific in our approach,” Fayoade said. “We need to deploy more technology. We need modern equipment and systems that enhance accountability, transparency and operational effectiveness.”

He specifically advocated the deployment of body-worn cameras for police officers, explaining that the technology would help document police activities in the field, protect officers from false accusations and strengthen public confidence in law enforcement.

“We need equipment such as body cameras that can provide transparency and accountability whenever officers are on patrol. Their activities will be recorded, ensuring professionalism and building trust between the police and the public,” he stated.

Fayoade also emphasised the importance of aligning policing standards in Nigeria with global best practices, noting that technology would play a critical role in future security management.

“We need to ensure that our policing methods are in tune with what is obtainable in other parts of the world. Lagos has always been at the forefront of innovation, and I am confident it will continue to lead in this regard,” he said.

The DIG further commended the LSSTF for its consistent support for the police and other security agencies, describing the Fund’s interventions over the years as a critical factor in strengthening security operations across Lagos State.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the LSSTF, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, lauded the Inspector-General of Police for directing senior police officers to return to their operational zones to reassess and strengthen security strategies in response to emerging threats across the country.

“Thank you so much for taking the time to be here. The timely intervention of the Inspector-General of Police in directing all DIGs to return to their zones to rejig the security architecture and find lasting solutions to these emerging challenges is highly commendable,” Ogunsan said.

While noting that the South-West remains relatively peaceful, he stressed the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to prevent criminal elements from gaining a foothold in the region.

“For us in this part of the country, we may appear relaxed, but we are working hard to prevent any form of infiltration. Looking at the current arrangement, we have a joint task force involving the various states. We have seen you move around Ekiti and Osun, and we want you to remain vigilant for Lagos and the entire South-West. We must not allow anything negative to creep into our zone,” he said.

Ogunsan disclosed that Lagos State was intensifying its investment in security technology as part of a broader strategy to improve crime prevention, intelligence gathering and operational response.

“We are migrating to technology-driven security. Before the end of the year, Lagosians will see the results. We already have drone operations running effectively in Lagos, aerial surveillance through helicopters, and increased patrols aimed at identifying criminal hideouts,” he stated.

According to him, the state government remains committed to leveraging innovation to enhance public safety and support law enforcement agencies.

“I assure you that the Lagos State Government’s investment in security technology is ongoing, and the impact will be clearly visible before the end of the year. This will make the work of the police more effective,” he added.

The LSSTF CEO also highlighted the role of intelligence gathering and citizen participation in strengthening security management, revealing that the Fund operates an intelligence unit designed to complement police operations and encourage feedback from residents.

“We have an Intelligence Unit here at the LSSTF. It allows Lagosians to report information to us. The police have theirs, but ours is designed to support them. There is also a mechanism through which residents can provide feedback on service delivery,” he explained.

Ogunsan further commended security agencies in Lagos for recent operational successes and praised the leadership of the state police command for maintaining public confidence through effective responses to security incidents.

“Your good work is helping us at the LSSTF. We have seen improvements because of the excellent job you are doing. When we ask people to support security interventions, they do so because they can see the results. Your police officers are doing well,” he said.