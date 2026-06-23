From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State Government has intensified efforts to reclaim public lands, restore the state’s original master plan, and enforce physical planning regulations.

The government has also commenced the third phase of its routine operation, “Show Your Building Permit,” across major commercial hubs and communities in the state.

Leading the exercise, yesterday, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Barr. Chijioke Ojukwu, said the enforcement drive reflects Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s commitment to building orderly, livable, and economically vibrant cities through strict compliance with approved development standards.

At Plywood Market, Ogbunike, Oyi LGA, the commissioner supervised actions to reclaim government land allegedly encroached upon by developers, warning that public property would no longer be converted to private use in violation of extant laws.

The enforcement team also intervened at the Building Materials Market, Ogidi, where an illegal structure under construction had already collapsed onto a major drainage channel.

Ojukwu immediately halted further work on the site, stressing that developments along drainage alignments pose serious environmental and public safety risks.

At Oye Agu Market, Abagana, officials marked sections of shopping plazas built without adequate parking provisions and in breach of the mandatory nine-metre setback for commercial developments, a measure designed to reduce roadside parking and traffic congestion.

A similar action was carried out at Nkwo Nnewi and other parts of Nnewi, where ongoing commercial developments were found to have violated approved planning standards and road corridor requirements, attracting sanctions and possible demolition.

Ojukwu reiterated that physical planning laws are binding on all residents, developers, and institutions, emphasising that the state is also enforcing the mandatory two-metre setback from walkways and six-metre setback from drainage channels along highways across Anambra.

He maintained that the Soludo administration remains unwavering in its vision of restoring order, protecting critical infrastructure, and ensuring sustainable urban development.

He warned that developers who disregard approved plans and building regulations risk severe sanctions, including the demolition of offending structures.

The commissioner further outlined Anambra’s planned growth framework, noting that the state’s vision of becoming an African Dubai–Taiwan Silicon Valley is achievable through collective commitment to, and compliance with physical planning laws.