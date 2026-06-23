The Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that proper investment in security is key to achieving a better economy for Nigeria.

He stated this while receiving a souvenir from Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto at the end of his visit to Sokoto State, where he commissioned 10 road projects constructed by the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration in Arkilla New Layout.

Senator Kalu said the current insecurity in the country was hindering Nigeria’s quest for a more vibrant economy capable of improving the living conditions of its citizens.

He advocated the need for stringent measures to address the nation’s security challenges in order to achieve sustainable economic growth.

“What this country needs is economic expansion so that there can be money, prosperity and goodness for Nigerians. This is what the country needs.”

He praised President Bola Tinubu for his efforts at expanding the Nigerian economy, which he believes is performing well at the macroeconomic level.

“Things might look difficult today. Yes, as you can see, I am an industrialist. The macro-economy is doing well, but the micro-economy is not doing well. I told the President this.”

He further explained that while the economy appears strong at the top, its benefits are yet to adequately reach ordinary Nigerians, a situation he partly attributed to the prevailing security challenges across the country.

Senator Kalu expressed optimism that with the right investment in security, the gains of the economy would be enjoyed by all Nigerians.

“Nigeria is one and I will continue to pray and plead for the unity of this country until I die,” he stated.

He also thanked Governor Aliyu for inviting him to commission the road projects in the state.