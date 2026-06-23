Ogun: Council secretary, other stakeholders rally behind Yayi Student Vanguard

The leadership of the Yayi Student Vanguard (YSV) on Monday held a productive strategic engagement with the Secretary to Imeko/Afon Local Government (SLG) and representatives of the FTT Foundation, a reputable humanitarian organisation recognised for its commitment to community development and grassroots empowerment.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss avenues for collaboration and strengthen support for the Yayi 2027 Project, particularly among students, youths, and grassroots communities across Ogun State.

Present at the meeting were Alhaji Nafiu Olawale Abimbola Nafengo, Secretary to Imeko/Afon Local Government, Mr. Fakunle Taoheed Tunde, Founder of FTT Foundation, Mr. Odusote Tobi, and Pastor Jide Fabowale, Coordinator of FTT Foundation, Ogun East.

During the discussions, the leadership of Yayi Student Vanguard proposed Alhaji Nafengo for the position of Adviser to the organisation, while Founder of FTT Foundation, Mr. Fakunle was proposed as Patron of the movement.

Both distinguished personalities graciously accepted the proposals, with formal decoration and official inauguration to be communicated at a later date.

In a show of commitment to the growth of the movement, Fakunle donated a significant number of branded face caps to support the activities and visibility of the Yayi Student Vanguard.

He also assured the organisation of continued support for its future programmes and engagements.

Furthermore, Odusote extended financial support to the movement, demonstrating his belief in the vision and objectives of the Yayi Student Vanguard and the broader Yayi 2027 Project.

The leadership of YSV expressed deep appreciation to Alhaji Nafengo, Mr. Fakunle, Mr. Odusote, Pastor Jide Fabowale, and all stakeholders present for their encouragement, generosity, and commitment to youth development and progressive leadership.

The organisation reiterated its resolve to continue building meaningful partnerships that would advance the aspirations of students and contribute to the realisation of Senator Adeola Olamilekan Yayi’s vision for a greater Ogun State.

The Yayi Student Vanguard said the engagement marks another milestone in the ongoing efforts of the Yayi Student Vanguard to expand its network of supporters and consolidate grassroots participation in the movement.