Lassa fever deaths rise to 214 as fatality rate reaches 25% –NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), said Lassa fever has claimed 214 lives in Nigeria, with the Case Fatality Rate climbing to 25 percent.

This was contained in the NCDC Lassa Fever Situation Report for Week 23 from June 1 to June 7.

This, the agency said, is up sharply from 18.9 percent during the same period in 2025.

It noted that both suspected and confirmed cases had also increased compared to 2025.

“New confirmed cases held steady in week 23, matching the count from week 22.

“Infections were reported in Edo, Ondo, Bauchi and Ebonyi. No new healthcare worker infections were reported during the week.

“The outbreak has spread across 23 states and 109 local government areas since January 2026,” it said.

According to the Centre, five states account for 84 percent of all confirmed cases.

“Ondo leads with 28 percent, followed by Bauchi with 25 percent, Taraba 15 percent, Edo 10 percent and Benue six percent.

“The remaining 16 percent of cases are spread across 18 other states with confirmed infections,” it said.

According to the agency, young adults remain most affected.

The predominant age group, the NCDC said, is 21-30 years, with cases ranging from one to 93 years and a median age of 30 years.

The agency said that to coordinate the response, the national Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Incident Management System ( IMS) remained activated.

It said the IMS was supporting response activities at federal, state and local government levels.

It noted that no new healthcare worker case was reported in week 23, the higher CFR and wider geographic spread point to the ongoing transmission pressure.

According to it, surveillance and case management efforts continue across the 23 affected states.(NAN)