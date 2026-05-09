CPRCN to induct new members into IT profession

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPRCN) has announced plans to induct new members into the Information Technology (IT) profession next week.

CPRCN President and Chairman of Council, Dr. Essien Eyo, disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing held to herald activities for the 2026 IT Professionals’ Assembly and Annual General Meeting.

He said the 2026 CPN Information Technology Professionals’ Assembly is not merely an event, but a strategic platform for shaping Nigeria’s digital future.

According to him, the assembly remains the flagship of all IT programmes in Nigeria and serves as an exclusive networking platform for senior IT decision-makers, consultants, emerging entrepreneurs, start-ups, practitioners, teachers, and systems administrators.

“It will also provide a strategic platform for stakeholders to examine emerging digital risks and resilience strategies, promote inclusive digital policies and capacity building, share best practices in secure, scalable and ethical technology deployment, and strengthen collaboration among government, industry, academia and civil society,” he said.

Dr. Eyo further explained that the theme of the assembly, “Digital Resilience and Inclusion for Smart Economy,” aligns with Nigeria’s digital economy agenda under the broader Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the theme underscores the urgent need to build a technology-driven ecosystem that is robust, adaptive and accessible to all.

“The choice of the theme is both timely and strategic, reflecting Nigeria’s urgent need to strengthen its digital foundations while ensuring that no citizen, institution or region is left behind in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“In an era defined by rapid technological change, cybersecurity threats, economic disruptions and evolving digital demands, resilience ensures that digital infrastructure, policies and institutions can withstand shocks and sustain growth.

“At the same time, inclusion guarantees that no segment of society, regardless of geography, gender, age or socioeconomic status, is left behind in accessing digital opportunities.

“By focusing on digital resilience and inclusion, the 2026 IT Professionals’ Assembly reaffirms the role of IT professionals as architects of a future-ready economy — one that is smart, secure, inclusive and sustainable,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, is expected to deliver the keynote address at the event.