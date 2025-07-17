From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, sentenced seven internet fraudsters to jail.

They were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Directorate, on one-count charges bordering on obtaining by false pretense and money laundering.

The convicts are Victor Ekwonwa, Chukwudi Iwueke, Mbam Alexander, Ugorji Emmanuel, Joseph Ekwere Tom, Eze Daniel, and David Okeke.

The charge against Tom reads, “That you, Joseph Ekwere Tom, sometime in 2025, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did take possession and control of $500 (Five Hundred United States Dollars), knowing that the money formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: obtaining money by false pretense, and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to them, and in view of their pleas, prosecuting counsel, Khamis Mahmud, prayed the court to convict them as charged.

Thereafter, Justice Ojukwu convicted and sentenced the convicts to six months’ imprisonment each.

Six of the convicts were given the option to pay a fine of ₦1,000,000, except Mbam Alexander, who was given the option of a fine of ₦500,000.

The court also ordered Joseph Ekwere Tom and Victor Ekwonwa to restitute the sums of $500 and $100, respectively, into the EFCC’s Recovery Account.

The judge also ordered that all gadgets used in committing the crimes be forfeited to the Federal Government.