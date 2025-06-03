From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oloyede, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, relocated temporarily to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to tackle the worsening security challenges in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the Chief of Army Staff, shortly upon arrival, held a closed-door meeting with Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Government House.

He is expected to visit some of the communities attacked by armed herdsmen to assess the level of damage and feel the pulse of the people.

After the closed-door meeting, Governor Alia briefed the Benue State Traditional Council as well as the State Security Council on the purpose of the visit of the army chief.

Alia, in a brief remark, said the Chief of Army Staff has brought a message of hope to the people of Benue in the face of the renewed unprovoked attacks and killings perpetrated by armed herdsmen.

He said the Chief of Army Staff also condoled with the state government over the killings and assured of the federal government’s commitment to address the situation.

The meeting had in attendance the Tor-Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse; Och’Idoma, Dr John Eliagwu, represented by the Ad’Enone, Chief George Edeh; first-class chiefs; third-class chiefs; the Benue State Commissioner of Police; the State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps; amongst others.