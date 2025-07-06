The fixtures and dates of the semi-finals of the 2025 Club World Cup have been revealed after Saturday’s riveting quarter-final clashes.

Real Madrid was the first team to book a semi-final spot in the ongoing tournament following their 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

While Carlo Ancelotti’s side will take on Paris Saint-Germain in a pulse-pounding clash, Chelsea will have a showdown with Fluminense after the Blues edged Palmeiras 2-1 in their quarter-final match.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, July 8, and Wednesday, July 9.

See the date and time of the semi-finals below:

Fluminense vs Chelsea – Tuesday, 8 July – 8 pm

PSG vs Real Madrid – Wednesday, 9 July – 8 pm