By Gabriel Dike

Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmad, has said the introduction of Computer-Based Test (CBT) examinations next year would eradicate malpractice and impersonation.

Suwaiba disclosed this in Abuja while monitoring the writing of General Mathematics by 1.8 million students nationwide in the ongoing May/June 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The minister was accompanied to two schools in Apo, Abuja, by the Director of Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, the Head of National Office (HNO), Dr. Amos Dangut and other senior officials of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

She also revealed that the introduction of CBT exams in 2026 would help eliminate the delay in delivering examination questions to schools, as well as tackle rogue website operators.

At Bankys Private School, Apo and Government Secondary School, Apo resettlement, the minister informed the students and teachers that the Federal Government had concluded plans to introduce CBT exams next year.

According to her, the committee set up to work out the modalities to ensure hitch-free CBT exams by WAEC and National Examinations Council (NECO) has made considerable progress in its assignment.

She confirmed that the pilot phase of the CBT exam was successful and the government would fine-tune some of the drawbacks.

“Students were happy with the CBT exam during the pilot phase. We are currently engaging the stakeholders on the CBT exam. The essence is to look at these challenges and how to address them before the takeoff.

“With the introduction of the CBT exam, problems like delay in delivering questions, exam malpractice and impersonation will be reduced. We will make use of the existing JAMB CBT centres nationwide.

Nigerians should be patient with the government. Arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth takeoff of the CBT exam,” noted Suwaiba.

The minister assured that no student would be left out and that SS111 students would be given the opportunity to write the CBT exam, no matter their location.

She asked students to let the ministry know about any challenges encountered in the ongoing test-run of the project and assured that the needed facilities would be provided.

Dr. Dangut appreciated the minister for monitoring the ongoing May/June 2025 WASSCE and how WAEC conducts examinations.

Dangdut assured the ministry that WAEC would continue to deliver quality service to Nigerian children.

Over 1.9 million candidates are writing the May/June 2025 WASSCE in 23,554 secondary schools nationwide.

The SS111 students are being examined in 74 subjects, made up of 196 papers, while about 26,000 senior secondary school teachers are supervising the examination, which will end on Friday, June 20, 2025.