The City of Brampton is set to honour Chief (Mrs.) Grace Ihonvbere this summer for her outstanding contributions to global community empowerment, women’s leadership, and international development. The recognition will take place during the highly anticipated Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour 2025, scheduled to run from July 31 to August 7 across several cities in Ontario, including Brampton, Oakville, Niagara, and Toronto.

Lady Grace Ihonvbere, a respected global advocate and philanthropist, is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club. She is the wife of Professor Julius Ihonvbere, Nigeria’s current House Leader and an eminent academic and statesman.

The City of Brampton’s award acknowledges Lady Grace’s exceptional influence and her strategic role in fostering inclusive and sustainable development across continents. As part of the program, she will lead a delegation of high-level investors to explore Brampton’s diverse economic opportunities — a move aimed at strengthening international business ties and advancing shared prosperity between Canada and Africa.

“This honor is not only a personal milestone for Lady Grace Ihonvbere but also a powerful statement about the growing global recognition of African leadership, innovation, and diplomacy,” said Ken George Eneduwa, President of Oceanwaves Strategies Inc. “Lady Grace embodies the excellence, elegance, and vision that define this tour. Her leadership continues to inspire across borders.”

The Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour is more than a sporting event. It is a curated platform that blends golf, investment forums, cultural celebration, and high-level networking.

Lady Grace’s recognition signals an important milestone in international collaboration, showcasing how African excellence is shaping a more connected and prosperous global future.