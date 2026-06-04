Senate sets up panel to review House bills

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja
The Senate on Thursday constituted a subcommittee chaired by Abdul Ningi to review bills sent by the House of Representatives for concurrence in order to ensure that they receive rigorous scrutiny before passage.
It also stepped down one of the bills, the Chartered Institute of Training and Development of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2026, following concerns by lawmakers over its relevance, an unclear mandate, and the possibility of duplicating the functions of existing institutions.
The decision came after a lengthy debate during plenary in which several senators questioned the need for another professional body in a sector already occupied by training, management, and development institutions.
The bill sought to establish a professional institute for certified trainers and development practitioners in Nigeria.
Leading the opposition to the proposal after it was raised by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, Abdul Ningi argued that the Senate should not approve a bill simply because it originated from the House of Representatives.
“We can’t be emotional because it’s coming from a sister chamber and pass it. The bill doesn’t have the required merit to go through,” Ningi said.
Several senators supported his position, insisting that the National Assembly had to exercise greater caution in approving establishment bills that could create overlapping responsibilities and expand the number of regulatory agencies without clear justification.
The lawmakers maintained that future establishment bills had to clearly demonstrate their relevance, justify their creation, and avoid duplicating the responsibilities of existing institutions.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio also agreed with the observation, warning against what he described as the automatic endorsement of bills from the lower chamber, saying every proposal had to be subjected to thorough scrutiny.
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“Not everything that comes from the House must be passed. This bill is amorphous and can make us look somehow before the executive, who will ultimately assent to it,” Akpabio said.
The debate reflected growing concern among lawmakers over the increasing number of bills seeking to establish new agencies, institutes, and professional bodies.
To ensure proper scrutiny of the proposal, Bamidele suggested the constitution of a sub-committee to examine the bill and determine whether it complied with Order 78 of the Senate Standing Rules before any further legislative action.
Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin backed the recommendation, saying the objectives of the proposed institute were not sufficiently clear.
“What we can do is to stand down the bill because we need an explanation. If you look at what this bill seeks to do, the Chartered Institute of Training and Development, it is quite vague.
“So, Senate Leader, please extend your diplomacy for us to get a better explanation,” Jibrin said.
However, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro defended the legislation, maintaining that its provisions were clear and that its objectives had been adequately stated.
Despite Moro’s intervention, the Senate resolved that the proposal required further examination before it could proceed through the legislative process.
Akpabio subsequently announced the committee that would review pending bills from the House, and thereafter stepped down the bill pending the outcome of the panel.