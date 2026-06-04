Comedian DeeOne secures BOOT party ticket for Lagos Assembly race

Aderombi Adedayo Martins, often known as DeeOne, a prominent comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate, has been named the BOOT Party candidate for Ibeju-Lekki Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

DeeOne received the party’s ticket after winning the primary election, paving the way for his campaign to represent the constituency in the state legislature.

The entertainer announced his emergence in a post shared on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, where he expressed gratitude to party members and supporters for entrusting him with the mandate.

“I want to thank my party, BOOT Party, for the confidence in voting for me to emerge winner of the primary election for Ibeju-Lekki Constituency I,” he wrote.

Addressing residents of the constituency, DeeOne pledged to prioritise service and people-centred leadership if elected into office.

“To Ibeju-Lekki Constituency I, come 2027, by the grace of God, I will be your worker and not your boss,” he stated.

His emergence adds to the growing list of Nigerian entertainers transitioning into active politics as political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

If successful at the polls, DeeOne will join a number of public figures from the entertainment industry who have sought to leverage their popularity and public influence in public service.