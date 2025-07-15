From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Daura, the hometown of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, turned into a ‘Mecca’ of sorts on Tuesday during the burial of the elder statesman. Over these several years, the name Buhari has become synonymous with Daura, even more popular than the historical figure, Bayyajida, credited with founding the Hausa city states.

Bayyajida, a migrant prince from Baghdad, was said to have killed a giant serpent in a well in Daura, preventing residents from regular access to the water therein. Bayyajida eventually married a Daura princess thereafter, according to history, and that was in the 10th century. The well is still there and has since become a tourist centre, located in the Kusugu area, near the Daura Emir’s palace.

In modern times, Buhari might have attained legendary status, beginning in 1983 when he was said to have led the successful military putsch that ousted the then President Shehu Shagari’s government. He subsequently emerged as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces until 1985, when Gen. Ibrahim Babangida terminated that regime in a counter-coup plot.

Years later, having apparently transformed into a democrat, Buhari contested elections several times to occupy the office of the President of Nigeria. Fate did not smile on him until 2015, when he clinched the position and held onto it until 2023, after serving a second term in office. He may have earned an additional feather in his cap when he relinquished power to President Tinubu in 2023, and his popularity soared to the high heavens.

Even in death, Buhari’s stature appeared to have loomed larger than life, given the massive turnout of sympathisers at his funeral. Indeed, while he held public office, politicians and all manner of people, including bootlickers, usually thronged his residence while he was on break for various festivities.

In death, perhaps for a long time to come, Daura may not play host to the number of visitors who trooped into this otherwise sleepy town this historic Tuesday. All other roads snaked into Daura, a 72-kilometre stretch from the Katsina metropolis. From the neighbouring Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto states, people went to pay their last tribute to a man who was both loved and despised by others for various reasons. The usually sleepy Katsina airport also came alive on Tuesday as the tarmac hosted aircraft of various sizes and makes.

Moreover, with the presence of President Tinubu, it would seem as if all the nation’s security forces were temporarily relocated to Daura.

A number of journalists, among other visitors, began to arrive at the residence as early as 6 am on Tuesday, but by 9 am, the entrance to the main gate had become inaccessible as security agents battled to contain the crowd, a spillover from the human and vehicular traffic in the expansive residence. Before the arrival of the corpse for the commencement of the burial rites, the list of dignitaries remained inexhaustible. Governors and ministers, current and some of those who served during the Buhari era, including some of his special advisers and even widely reported political adversaries, were united in death.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was there, along with former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, Prof. Isa Pantami, Ali Modu Sheriff, Aliyu Wamakko, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Kayode Fayemi, Yahaya Bello, Pauline Tallen, former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and many others were at the Daura residence.

Pantami equated Buhari’s name with ‘integrity’, arguing that, “I have never doubted the integrity of the late President. Muhammadu Buhari’s name is synonymous with integrity. One may argue if you don’t like him, but for those of us who interacted with him for several years, there is no doubt that his name is synonymous with integrity because I lived with him for 25 years, and Almighty is my witness, I have never doubted that integrity throughout my interactions with him. Part of his legacy that I will always remember is his patriotism, discipline, and critical thinking.”

It may well be so. The remains of the late President arrived at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport aboard Nigerian Air Force Flight 5N-FGT 001 at 2:00 pm, followed by a brief military ceremony, ahead of the final burial rites in Daura. President Tinubu was on hand to receive the corpse. He was accompanied by Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, and his Deputy, Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe. Also at the airport were President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Prime Minister of Niger Republic, Ali Lamine Zeine, former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou. Also present were National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the Service Chiefs, and some governors, including AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Monday Okpebholo (Edo), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), and Bassey Edet Otu (Cross River). Aliko Dangote was also there, as well as Sayyu Dantata and a foremost Katsina businessman, Dahiru Mangal.

Accompanying the remains from the United Kingdom were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.