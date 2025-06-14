… As 88 RRI pass out from Depot

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army is set to inject a total of 6,195, newly recruited soldiers into the system to boost its fight against insecurity with the Passing Out Parade(PoP), for members of 88 Regular Recruit Intake(RRI).

The ceremony schedule to hold at the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State Saturday morning will form a crucial part of the Nigerian Army’s solution to the security challenges confronting the nation.

The recruits who commenced training on January, 13, are passing out today, after a six months intensive training at the depot.

They are expected to join their counterparts in the war against insurgency in the North East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North West, farmers-herders clashes in the North Central, secessionists agitations and cultism in the South East, militancy and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure in the South South and South West parts of the country among other security challenges.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, who is the reviewing officer at the ceremony.

Upon their passing out from the depot, the newly recruited soldiers are expected to undergo advance military training to sharpen their newly acquired skills as the Nigerian Army has put in place a series of post-Depot courses and training packages to help the soldiers master the array of weapons and equipment in the Nigerian Army’s inventory, as well as other special soldiering skills to become more proficient in the art of war.