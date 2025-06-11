By Steve Agbota

In alignment with the federal government’s development agenda, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has received commendation from the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) for its forward-thinking approach to institutional reforms.

Speaking during a recent two-day sensitization workshop in Lagos, the Director General of BPSR, Dr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, commended NIMASA for its exemplary commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, transparency, and service delivery through the automation of its systems.

In his keynote address titled “Overview of National Strategy for Public Service Reforms,” Dr. Arabi identifed NIMASA as one of the standout MDAs embracing transformative change. He noted that the Agency’s reform agenda, particularly its adoption of digital technologies, sets a commendable benchmark for other government institutions.

“NIMASA is showing, in practical terms, what alignment with national reform goals should look like. Their embrace of automation is not just innovative—it is essential for modern governance,” Arabi stated.

He further highlighted that Reform Coordination Units within MDAs serve as strategic instruments for institutionalizing change, improving performance, and aligning operations with the national reform blueprint led by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR). Among the key national reform initiatives he cited were the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS)—all aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in public service delivery.

“Our focus is to equip institutions with tools such as the Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) and to facilitate collaboration among stakeholders in order to drive consistent improvements in public service delivery,” Arabi added.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to reform, underscoring its role as a catalyst for national development.

“Reform is the pathway to innovation and national advancement. Without change, we risk stagnation. As a forward-looking organization, NIMASA is embracing transformation to fulfill its mandate and better serve the nation,” Mobereola said.

He urged NIMASA staff to embrace a proactive and open mindset toward change, emphasizing that adaptability is essential to building institutional resilience and achieving long-term success.

The workshop provided a valuable platform to deepen awareness of public service reform objectives among NIMASA personnel and to reaffirm the Agency’s alignment with national priorities focused on improving governance and driving economic development.