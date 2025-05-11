From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Godwin Ityoachimin, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Benue State, has called for urgent urban renewal and infrastructural development in major cities like Makurdi, Gboko, and Otukpo to attract private sector investment.

Ityoachimin, a retired director in the Federal Ministry of Works and a 2027 governorship hopeful, criticised the state government’s inaction, describing the cities’ conditions as squalid and unattractive to the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

Speaking at an interactive session with the Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ) in Abuja over the weekend, he lamented the neglect of sustainable infrastructure. “The direct interpretation of these cities’ imagery conveys squalor, filthiness, poverty and decay,” he said, noting that as Benue approaches its 50th anniversary in February 2026, the state’s condition falls short of expectations.

Ityoachimin, an estate surveyor and valuer, advocated for urban regeneration and streamlined land allocation to draw private investment. “In fact, the entire state needs urban regeneration and firm administration of land allocation and titles. This will help to attract private participation in the physical development of the state,” he said. He identified agriculture, education, skill acquisition, and political inclusiveness as critical areas for development.

He criticised the state’s failure to leverage its agricultural potential, proposing mechanised farming and government purchase of farm produce to support farmers and spur cottage industries. In education, he urged a shift toward science and technology to prepare youth for an AI-driven future, noting that Benue’s focus on courses like philosophy and sociology hampers progress. “Everyone is taken aback as no consideration is given to prepare these young people for the future that shall be controlled by Artificial Intelligence (AI),” he said.

Ityoachimin also questioned the state’s investment climate, highlighting the absence of a Chamber of Commerce and the stalled Makurdi Free Trade Zone, despite federal support from the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA). “One can not really explain what has prevented the state from activating the federal government approval for the Makurdi Free Trade Zone,” he said.

On insecurity, he endorsed state police, arguing that its benefits outweigh drawbacks and that persistent insecurity requires such a structure. He emphasised inclusive governance to unite Benue’s diverse ethnic groups, stressing that all peoples of the state have an equal stake in the Benue landscape.