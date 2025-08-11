By Seyi Babalola

Big Brother Naija housemate Tracy has won the Interim Head of House for Week 3 after a highly competitive Head of House (HOH) challenge.

The Week 3 HOH games were marked by intense competition, with housemates Sabrina and Zita unable to participate due to medical reasons.

The challenge progressed through multiple rounds, narrowing down to the top five contenders: Kaybobo, Jason, Tracy, Denari, and Mensan.

In the final round, Tracy faced off against Denari in a tense showdown and secured the victory, earning her the interim HOH title until the official HOH challengers’ game on Monday (Today).

She chose Kuture as her special house guest to share the HOH condo.

Fans of the show celebrated her win, with some expressing surprise and optimism about her ability to defend the title in the next challenge.