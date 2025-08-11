By Seyi Babalola

Tracy, a Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, successfully defended her position as the new Head of House (HOH) for Week 3.

Following the live eviction show on Sunday, the 27 housemates competed in the HOH game challenge, with Tracy winning.

However, as Biggie directed, Tracy defended the HOH title, with Dede, Ivatar, Joanna, Thelma, and Kuture competing against her in the HOH challenger.

Tracy successfully defended her position in the HOH challenger, granting her exclusive access to the Head of House lounge and immunity from elimination for the week.

She selected Kuture as her special house visitor to share the HOH lounge.

Isabella, on the other hand, was dubbed the “Tail of the House” since she was the lowest-performing housemate throughout the challenge, and she was assigned to wear a clown outfit as a result.